HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW) and Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Financial Contrast

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) and Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) are both mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.6% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Independence Contract Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy N/A N/A N/A Independence Contract Drilling -34.63% -20.21% -9.69%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Independence Contract Drilling $87.96 million 0.60 -$66.71 million ($5.05) -0.76

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Independence Contract Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HighPeak Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Independence Contract Drilling.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HighPeak Energy and Independence Contract Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Independence Contract Drilling 0 0 1 0 3.00

Independence Contract Drilling has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Independence Contract Drilling’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Independence Contract Drilling is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Summary

Independence Contract Drilling beats HighPeak Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

