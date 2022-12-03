Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Hilltop Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of HTH opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $38.23.
Hilltop Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 29.85%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,689.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Hilltop
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 5.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 4.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hilltop Company Profile
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
