Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HTH opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,689.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 5.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 4.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.