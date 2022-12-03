Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 170,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 21.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 42,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 21.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,001. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.90. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.18). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

