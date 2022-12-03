Holo Achieves Market Capitalization of $292.35 Million (HOT)

Holo (HOT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last week, Holo has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Holo has a market capitalization of $292.35 million and $17.12 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.02 or 0.06306722 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.38 or 0.00503442 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,193.18 or 0.30621700 BTC.

About Holo

Holo launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 tokens. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official website is holochain.org.

Holo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

