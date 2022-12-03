holoride Self Reported Market Cap Tops $30.18 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. holoride has a market capitalization of $30.18 million and approximately $138,747.26 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,262.85 or 0.07412746 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036632 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00079989 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00059539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024533 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.06326765 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $182,597.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

