Hop Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $119,529.72 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $110.45 million and approximately $119,529.72 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0913 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hop Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.00 or 0.06232974 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00497953 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,076.75 or 0.30022054 BTC.

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hop Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hop Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.