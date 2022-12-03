HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 755 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 755 ($9.03) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HSBA. Barclays set a GBX 780 ($9.33) price target on HSBC in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 675 ($8.08) target price on HSBC in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($6.87) target price on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.37) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.06) to GBX 530 ($6.34) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 657.40 ($7.86).

HSBC Trading Up 0.1 %

HSBA opened at GBX 498.50 ($5.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £99.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,018.11. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 427.51 ($5.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.79). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 474.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 509.19.

Insider Activity

About HSBC

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 40,025 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.73) per share, with a total value of £191,719.75 ($229,357.28).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

