Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $97.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Stock Down 0.2 %

HUBG stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.94. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $89.61.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.20. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

