Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,814,700 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 1,522,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18,147.0 days.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HUSQF remained flat at $7.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $16.00.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Husqvarna AB (publ) (HUSQF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.