Hxro (HXRO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $38.78 Million

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $38.78 million and approximately $92,147.63 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro token can now be bought for $0.0905 or 0.00000534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hxro has traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hxro Profile

Hxro’s launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

