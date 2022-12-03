Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 620,033 Shares

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 620,033 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $409,221.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,011,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,527,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 713,490 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $527,982.60.

Hycroft Mining Trading Down 3.1 %

HYMC opened at $0.67 on Friday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hycroft Mining ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 205.63% and a negative return on equity of 192.29%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter worth $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining in the third quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 200.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

About Hycroft Mining

(Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.