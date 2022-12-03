IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.61

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$36.61 and traded as high as C$40.10. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$39.94, with a volume of 220,688 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have issued reports on IGM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.57.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.42 billion and a PE ratio of 10.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.62.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
