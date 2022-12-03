Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Ikena Oncology from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Ikena Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IKNA opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. Ikena Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Ikena Oncology

About Ikena Oncology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 103.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 163.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Featured Stories

