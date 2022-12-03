Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Ikena Oncology from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
Ikena Oncology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IKNA opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. Ikena Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.53.
Institutional Trading of Ikena Oncology
About Ikena Oncology
Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ikena Oncology (IKNA)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.