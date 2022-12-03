Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at HC Wainwright

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Ikena Oncology Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ IKNA opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $85.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ikena Oncology
Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ikena Oncology (IKNA)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.