Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at HC Wainwright

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Ikena Oncology Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IKNA opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $85.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IKNA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 148.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 15,013 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

