Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Short Interest Update

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Ilika from GBX 240 ($2.87) to GBX 130 ($1.56) in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Ilika Stock Performance

ILIKF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 51,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,085. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. Ilika has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.69.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, medical, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer electronics/ smart cities.

