iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Update

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 879,100 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 819,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iMedia Brands Stock Performance

Shares of IMBI stock remained flat at $0.58 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 207,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $13.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. iMedia Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IMBI. B. Riley raised iMedia Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iMedia Brands

About iMedia Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 11.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 27,742 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in iMedia Brands by 27.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 22,654 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iMedia Brands by 22.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in iMedia Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. 39.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

