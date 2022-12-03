IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Short Interest Up 30.5% in November

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the October 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 197.0 days.

IMI Price Performance

Shares of IMIAF stock remained flat at $16.00 during trading hours on Friday. IMI has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23.

Get IMI alerts:

IMI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.