Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 2,690,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In other news, Director Frank Torti bought 20,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,409.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $25,639.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,702 shares of company stock valued at $165,450 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 310,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. 819,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,137. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.24. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). On average, research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMVT shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

