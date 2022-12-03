In Depth Partners LLC Has $3.87 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

In Depth Partners LLC cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,350 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk comprises about 7.1% of In Depth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. In Depth Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after buying an additional 51,878 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 24,552 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk Company Profile

NASDAQ TTD opened at $54.49 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $99.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.59.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

