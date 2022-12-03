Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDEXY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($21.13) to €21.50 ($22.16) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($26.80) to €22.50 ($23.20) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

