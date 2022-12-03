InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

InFinT Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:IFIN remained flat at $10.35 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,045. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. InFinT Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InFinT Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in InFinT Acquisition by 46.7% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 471,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in InFinT Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $961,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in InFinT Acquisition by 36.6% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 291,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 78,125 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 58,826 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in InFinT Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $502,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InFinT Acquisition Company Profile

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

