Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 184,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,400.0 days.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IVREF remained flat at $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IVREF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target (down previously from $4.75) on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Featured Articles

