Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,400 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the October 31st total of 1,406,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 159.8 days.
Inpex Stock Performance
IPXHF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,032. Inpex has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90.
About Inpex
