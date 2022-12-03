Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,400 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the October 31st total of 1,406,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 159.8 days.

Inpex Stock Performance

IPXHF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,032. Inpex has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

