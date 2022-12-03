Insider Buying: Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) Insider Acquires £7,141.95 in Stock

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating) insider Fiona Beck purchased 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 885 ($10.59) per share, with a total value of £7,141.95 ($8,544.02).
Ocean Wilsons Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of LON:OCN opened at GBX 890 ($10.65) on Friday. Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 795 ($9.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,075 ($12.86). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 875.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 898.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £314.73 million and a P/E ratio of 631.21.
Ocean Wilsons Company Profile
See Also
