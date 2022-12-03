Insider Buying: Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) Insider Acquires £7,141.95 in Stock

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating) insider Fiona Beck purchased 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 885 ($10.59) per share, with a total value of £7,141.95 ($8,544.02).

Ocean Wilsons Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON:OCN opened at GBX 890 ($10.65) on Friday. Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 795 ($9.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,075 ($12.86). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 875.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 898.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £314.73 million and a P/E ratio of 631.21.

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

