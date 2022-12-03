Insider Selling: Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) EVP Sells $28,044.60 in Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $28,044.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $28,142.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of ENR opened at $34.88 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently -36.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Energizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Energizer by 2.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 52.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Energizer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Energizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Energizer in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

About Energizer

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.