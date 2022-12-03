Insider Selling: Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) EVP Sells $28,044.60 in Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $28,044.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $28,142.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Energizer Price Performance
Shares of ENR opened at $34.88 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22.
Energizer Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently -36.81%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on ENR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Energizer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Energizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Energizer in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.
About Energizer
Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.
See Also
