Insider Selling: Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) EVP Sells $37,528.92 in Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) EVP Vito Giannola sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $37,528.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,436.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.95. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,067 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,423,000 after acquiring an additional 307,926 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,058,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 248,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,582,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,042,000 after acquiring an additional 198,027 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

