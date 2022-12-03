Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Down 26.5% in November

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Interlink Electronics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LINK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. Interlink Electronics has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $11.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Interlink Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs.

Further Reading

