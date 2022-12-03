International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $318.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROYMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Distributions Services from GBX 190 ($2.27) to GBX 240 ($2.87) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on International Distributions Services from GBX 222 ($2.66) to GBX 144 ($1.72) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Distributions Services in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut International Distributions Services to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of International Distributions Services stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. International Distributions Services has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $14.40.

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

