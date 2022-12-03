InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 118.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KMB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $137.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

