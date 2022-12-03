InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $685,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,185 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $63.37 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

