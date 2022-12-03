InterOcean Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $228.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.38 and a 200 day moving average of $200.76. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.