InterOcean Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $146.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

