Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Intuit by 27,658.9% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Intuit by 163.0% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after buying an additional 919,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $293,917,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU opened at $407.92 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $684.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $397.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

