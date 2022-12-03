Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.70.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

