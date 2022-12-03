Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance

Invesco Bond Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 31,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,365. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $20.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco Bond Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Todd Schomberg bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $29,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBF. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

