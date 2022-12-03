Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance

VBF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.45. 31,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. Invesco Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Todd Schomberg acquired 2,000 shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $29,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 14.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.