Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPKW. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $252,000.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $33.76 on Friday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $42.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.294 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

