IOTA Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. IOTA has a market capitalization of $589.22 million and $5.58 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IOTA has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005889 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

