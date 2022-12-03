iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Lowered by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,153 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 8.2% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 29,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 698,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $5,077,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $63.65 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.18.

