iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,583 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Main Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 288,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS VLUE opened at $97.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.99. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

