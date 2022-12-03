iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Dimension Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Dimension Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after purchasing an additional 179,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $408.71 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $382.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.37.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

