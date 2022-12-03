iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 20.0% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,278,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 57,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 467,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,164,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $408.71 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.37.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

