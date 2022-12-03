Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

Isuzu Motors stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.80. 7,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.09. Isuzu Motors has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

