Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Isuzu Motors Stock Performance
Isuzu Motors stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.80. 7,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.09. Isuzu Motors has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $14.16.
About Isuzu Motors
