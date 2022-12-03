Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Acquired by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 907,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Itron accounts for approximately 1.3% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $44,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Itron by 2.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 21.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Itron by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in Itron by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 82,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Itron Stock Up 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

ITRI stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Itron Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.