Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Stock Performance

JCYGY stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $42.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.18.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. The company produces, distributes, retails, and aftersales services of motor vehicles, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components; manufactures, assembles, distributes, and owns dealership networks for Toyota, Daihatsu, Isuzu, Peugeot, and UD Trucks, as well as Honda motorcycles; and manufactures and retails BMW vehicles, and owns the Lexus cars dealership.

