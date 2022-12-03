JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF) Short Interest Update

JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,700 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the October 31st total of 1,540,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
JB Hi-Fi Price Performance
JB Hi-Fi stock remained flat at 33.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 33.07. JB Hi-Fi has a 12 month low of 33.07 and a 12 month high of 33.07.
About JB Hi-Fi
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JB Hi-Fi (JBHIF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for JB Hi-Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JB Hi-Fi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.