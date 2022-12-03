JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF) Short Interest Update

JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,700 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the October 31st total of 1,540,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

JB Hi-Fi Price Performance

JB Hi-Fi stock remained flat at 33.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 33.07. JB Hi-Fi has a 12 month low of 33.07 and a 12 month high of 33.07.

Get JB Hi-Fi alerts:

About JB Hi-Fi

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. The company operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. It provides computers, such as laptops, desktop PCs, iPads, tablets, eBook readers, monitors and projectors, printers and ink, storage devices, keyboards and mouse, computer accessories, as well as software, and home internet and wi-fi products; televisions; headphones, speakers, and audio devices; and smart home appliances.

Receive News & Ratings for JB Hi-Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JB Hi-Fi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.