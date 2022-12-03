Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Vale in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Vale’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 billion.

Vale Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VALE. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.55.

Vale stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30.

Institutional Trading of Vale

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Vale by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 104.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.