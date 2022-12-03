Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Acquired by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,326,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up about 4.1% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 1.43% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $91,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 80,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 392,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 76,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $37.73 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

