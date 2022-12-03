Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Down 26.0% in November

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,053,100 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 1,423,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Jervois Global Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JRVMF remained flat at $0.27 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 92,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,538. Jervois Global has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.
Jervois Global Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jervois Global (JRVMF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.