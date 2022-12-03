Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Down 26.0% in November

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,053,100 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 1,423,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRVMF remained flat at $0.27 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 92,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,538. Jervois Global has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

Jervois Global Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Finland, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales.

