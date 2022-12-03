Jet Protocol Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $52.23 million and $68,935.87 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,975.55 or 0.99996932 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010619 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036260 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040522 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005870 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021412 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00242734 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02578316 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $77,751.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

